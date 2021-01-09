Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Glens Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30.96. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.