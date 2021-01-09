Glens Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30.96. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 35.58. We'll …
For the drive home in Glens Falls: Snow showers. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures…
Glens Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up …
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forc…
Glens Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temp…
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A few flurries or snow showers …
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's …
Glens Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.12. A 19-degree low is …