Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Glens Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.