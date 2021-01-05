 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Glens Falls Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

