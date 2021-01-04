Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.