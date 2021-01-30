 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening in Glens Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low around -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 16.71. 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

