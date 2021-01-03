 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

For the drive home in Glens Falls: Snow showers. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

