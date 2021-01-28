Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Glens Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 1F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -1.98. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.