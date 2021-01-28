 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 1F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -1.98. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News