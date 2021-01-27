 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 16.52. A 2-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News