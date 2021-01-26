 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.66. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

