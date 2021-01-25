Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening in Glens Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 27.05. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.