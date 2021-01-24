 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

For the drive home in Glens Falls: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27.4. A 14-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

