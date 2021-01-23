For the drive home in Glens Falls: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.95. A 6-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 15 degrees is today's…
Glens Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Glens …
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F…
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is for…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.87. A 25-degree…
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Glens Falls pe…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 6.53. Today's forecasted l…
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. …