Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

For the drive home in Glens Falls: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.95. A 6-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.