Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 12.79. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest.