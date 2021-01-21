This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
