Glens Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.19. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 15 degrees is today's…
Glens Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Glens …
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 t…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is for…
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a…
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Glens Falls pe…