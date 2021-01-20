 Skip to main content
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Glens Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.19. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

