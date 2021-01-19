Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.08. 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.