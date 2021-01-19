This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.08. 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 15 degrees is today's…
Glens Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Glens …
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 t…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.63. A 23-degree low is …
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
For the drive home in Glens Falls: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Glens…
Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Glens Falls pe…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.