Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.