 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News