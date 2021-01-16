 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Sunday, Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

Local Weather

