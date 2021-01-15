 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

