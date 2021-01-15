Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.