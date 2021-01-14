This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.93. Today'…
For the drive home in Glens Falls: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Glens…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.57…
This evening in Glens Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls t…
Glens Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.63. A 23-degree low is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.12. A 19-degree low is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoo…
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to rema…