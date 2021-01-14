 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News