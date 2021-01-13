 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Glens Falls Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

