Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 30.57. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

