Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: Periods of snow in the evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected. Saturday, Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls
