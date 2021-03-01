High winds lead to scattered power outages in region

High winds led to some downed power lines and scattered power outages in the area on Monday night.

As of 9:30 p.m., there were a handful of power outages showing on National Grid's website, including an area in Queensbury west of the Northway that affected 1,870 customers and an area near Stony Creek affecting 715 customers. Some power was restored before 11 p.m.

Sheriff's offices in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties reported tree limbs and power lines down, but there no reports of injuries or major accidents as of late Monday night.

A high wind advisory began at 1 p.m. Monday and runs until 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph were expected. The strongest winds were predicted to occur Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

There is the potential for snow squalls on Monday evening in the southern portions of Warren and Washington counties and northern Saratoga County. About a half an inch of snow could result and cause decreased visibility.

The high temperature on Tuesday will be 29 degrees.

