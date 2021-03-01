 Skip to main content
High winds expected in Lake George, Saratoga region
A high wind advisory has been issued for the Lake George and Saratoga region.

The advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. on Monday until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph are expected. People are advised to bring unsecured objects inside. The high wind could result in downed tree limbs and power outages.

The strongest winds will occur on Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

There is the potential for snow squalls on Monday evening in the southern portions of Warren and Washington counties and northern Saratoga County. About a half an inch of snow could result and cause decreased visibility.

The high temperature on Tuesday will be 29 degrees.

