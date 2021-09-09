 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

