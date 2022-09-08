Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.