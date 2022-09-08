Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Plan…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. …
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Winds…
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. P…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll se…