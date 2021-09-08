Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area wi…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will se…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partl…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunder…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The…