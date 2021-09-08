Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.