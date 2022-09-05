Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.