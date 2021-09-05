It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
