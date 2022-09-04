Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV …
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.