Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

