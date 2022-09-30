Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.