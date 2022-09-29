Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattered…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…