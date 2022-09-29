Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.