 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

History of V, W and Z-named storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News