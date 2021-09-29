Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
