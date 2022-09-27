Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.