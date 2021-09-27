Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.