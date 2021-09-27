Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain …
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 d…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecaste…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see…