Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.