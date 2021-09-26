Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.