Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South.