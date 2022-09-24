Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.