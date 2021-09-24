Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.