Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 d…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees toda…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Today's condi…
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…