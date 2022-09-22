Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

