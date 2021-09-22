 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

