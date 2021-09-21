 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

