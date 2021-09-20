It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
