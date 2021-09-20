 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do when driving in floodwaters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News