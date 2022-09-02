Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Get ready for a sizzling future. A new study says that what meteorologists consider dangerous heat will happen at least three times more often in coming decades as climate change worsens. That means a heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, of 103 degrees or higher which now happens in mid-latitude areas as an occasional summer shock. But it will hit those places 20 to 50 times a year by mid century. And the study says the tropics will have it worse. A heat index of more than 124 degrees, which now rarely happens, should hit seven to 30 days a year by the end of the century in places like India.