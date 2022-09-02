Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Get ready for a sizzling future. A new study says that what meteorologists consider dangerous heat will happen at least three times more often in coming decades as climate change worsens. That means a heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, of 103 degrees or higher which now happens in mid-latitude areas as an occasional summer shock. But it will hit those places 20 to 50 times a year by mid century. And the study says the tropics will have it worse. A heat index of more than 124 degrees, which now rarely happens, should hit seven to 30 days a year by the end of the century in places like India.