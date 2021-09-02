Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.