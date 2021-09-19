 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do when driving in floodwaters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News